Delivery riders seem to be getting into more accidents: Poll

Food delivery companies say they have various measures to try to keep their riders safe on the roads.
PHOTO: ST / Kua Chee Siong
Malavika Menon
The Straits Times

With Singaporeans' growing appetite for the convenience of food delivered to their doorsteps, the deliveryman who brings them their grub has been getting into more accidents.

The number of accidents involving food delivery riders appears to have risen since 2016, based on an unofficial tally of online media reports.

On Dec 20, a 42-year-old GrabFood delivery rider died after his motorcycle collided with an 800 Super truck. It was the first reported fatal accident involving a food delivery rider this year.

The same night, a Foodpanda delivery rider fractured his left arm in an accident involving a drunk driver in Petir Road, in Bukit Panjang.

The police told The Sunday Times that they do not have data on accident victims categorised according to their occupation, such as food delivery riders. Checks with food delivery companies also drew a blank.

But statistics of cases reported in online English media reports compiled by The Sunday Times showed that there were at least 25 reports of food delivery riders meeting with accidents between last year and this year.

This is a big jump from just three cases between 2016 and 2017. Last year, there were 12 accidents reported, with four cases reported in the first half of the year.

At least 13 accidents have been reported this year as of Dec 20. Industry observers and food delivery riders believe that the real figure is higher.

Nine out of 10 delivery riders interviewed by The Sunday Times said that they had met with accidents or knew of fellow riders who had met with accidents since they started working in the industry.

They cited the main reasons as rushing to complete orders, rash motorists and pedestrians who are not alert on the roads.

"Food delivery riders often work long and odd hours and suffer from fatigue. We also have to deal with impatient customers who press us to deliver their food fast," said GrabFood rider Ramdan Samat.

The 32-year-old has had several close calls on the job.

Mr Ramdan, who earns about $2,000 a month for his trips, said the incentives offered by food delivery apps may also encourage riders to take on more orders.

Some riders also feel that food delivery companies can do more to promote safety. When contacted, the companies said that they have been working on measures to arrest the trend of accidents.

Foodpanda, Deliveroo and GrabFood have road safety courses and programmes to equip riders with safe riding practices and tips.

A spokesman for Grab said the company actively provides relevant safety training for its riders, providing safety reminders, online training modules and safety videos to keep riders up to date on road regulations.

A spokesman for Deliveroo said all new riders are given a safety kit, which includes a waterproof jacket, a long-sleeved base layer top and delivery bags - all brightly coloured to increase visibility.

Since last month, Deliveroo riders have been required to wear a shirt or base layer of their choice made of at least 30 per cent reflective material while completing deliveries, to ensure increased visibility.

Mr Luc Andreani, Foodpanda Singapore's managing director, said the company conducts onboarding sessions for new riders. The sessions familiarise new riders with Land Transport Authority regulations, and refresher sessions are conducted in alignment with road regulations.

Experts say that more can be done in addition to safety training.

Professor Chin Hoong Chor from the National University of Singapore said that increasing safety courses presumes the problem of accidents lies solely with the riders.

He said: "There is little understanding of accidents caused by PMDs (personal mobility devices). More riders and more trips simply increase the exposure to the risk. Without addressing the risk holistically, the problem will not go away."

Nominated MP Walter Theseira added that it is important to note the accident rate instead of the raw number of accidents to understand if food delivery riders posed a greater risk on the roads or streets.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Personal mobility devices Food delivery services Accidents - Traffic

TRENDING

Ex-NTU valedictorian under probe for allegedly cheating 73 friends of $800k for breast enhancement treatments
Ex-NTU valedictorian under probe for allegedly cheating 73 friends of $800k for breast enhancement treatments
Singapore-Johor carpool service: Unlicensed vehicles cannot provide cross-border services, says LTA
Singapore-Johor carpool service: Unlicensed vehicles cannot provide cross-border services, says LTA
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into &#039;floorless lift&#039;
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into 'floorless lift'
Man leaves Whampoa Drive coffee shop with 100 curry puffs in suitcase, police investigating
Man leaves Whampoa Drive coffee shop with 100 curry puffs in suitcase, police investigating
From Singapore&#039;s Jamie Chua to Thailand&#039;s Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses
From Singapore's Jamie Chua to Thailand's Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses
My 2019 in AsiaOne involved taking photos of people in the changing room
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room
A professional mermaid reveals how to ensure your makeup stays in place
A professional mermaid reveals how to ensure your makeup stays in place
New hotels in Singapore for couple staycations to recharge for 2020
New hotels in Singapore for couple staycations to recharge for 2020
Gossip mill: This Hong Kong star chooses to travel in economy class for work - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: This Hong Kong star chooses to travel in economy class for work
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

My 2019 in AsiaOne: I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don&#039;t have to
This year I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don't have to
Snacc Attacc: We try &#039;atas&#039; US snacks from 7-Eleven
Snacc Attacc: We try 'atas' US snacks from 7-Eleven
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament

SERVICES