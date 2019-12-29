Delivery riders seem to be getting into more accidents: Poll

With Singaporeans' growing appetite for the convenience of food delivered to their doorsteps, the deliveryman who brings them their grub has been getting into more accidents.

The number of accidents involving food delivery riders appears to have risen since 2016, based on an unofficial tally of online media reports.

On Dec 20, a 42-year-old GrabFood delivery rider died after his motorcycle collided with an 800 Super truck. It was the first reported fatal accident involving a food delivery rider this year.

The same night, a Foodpanda delivery rider fractured his left arm in an accident involving a drunk driver in Petir Road, in Bukit Panjang.

The police told The Sunday Times that they do not have data on accident victims categorised according to their occupation, such as food delivery riders. Checks with food delivery companies also drew a blank.

But statistics of cases reported in online English media reports compiled by The Sunday Times showed that there were at least 25 reports of food delivery riders meeting with accidents between last year and this year.

This is a big jump from just three cases between 2016 and 2017. Last year, there were 12 accidents reported, with four cases reported in the first half of the year.

At least 13 accidents have been reported this year as of Dec 20. Industry observers and food delivery riders believe that the real figure is higher.