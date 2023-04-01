'Demanding to be spoon-fed everything': Customer quarrels with Toast Box staff because half-boiled eggs weren't cracked open

The people around her were shell-shocked by her behaviour.

A woman was caught on camera at a Toast Box counter angrily tossing a tray with saucers of eggs at the staff.

She was apparently unhappy that the eggs were not cracked open for her.

After seeing a video of the incident online, a Stomp contributor said: "The lady was disrespectful to the staff in a dispute over half-boiled eggs.

"She took it too far. She threw the tray back, demanding to be 'spoon-fed' everything as if the half-boiled eggs needed to be cracked open when served to her. Not all places do that for the customer."

The two-minute video shows the bespectacled customer holding up a phone throughout the encounter.

After being served two eggs on two saucers stacked together on a tray, she asked in Mandarin for the eggs to be cracked open for her.

The Toast Box staff member responded by placing a teaspoon on the saucers, presumably for the customer to crack open the eggs herself.

The customer angrily flicked the tray at the staff member and repeated that she wanted the eggs cracked open for her. This startled a man waiting in the queue behind her.

The staff member pointed out to the customer that there were witnesses and mentioned calling the police. The customer tossed another tray on the counter at the staff member and kept asking for her eggs.

When she was eventually given the cracked-open eggs on a saucer, she used a teaspoon to examine them and complained about water in the eggs.

A staff member can be heard directing the customer away from the counter before the video ends.

