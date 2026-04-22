Dengue cases from January to March fall nearly 30% from previous quarter

The number of dengue infections in Singapore has continued to fall, with a 29.2 per cent drop in the opening quarter of the year.

There were 410 cases reported from January to March, down from 579 cases from October to December last year, according to figures by the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Tuesday (April 21).

Dengue cases fell by about 66 per cent from 1,222 in the same period last year.

One death was reported in the last three months, the agency said.

It also identified 24 clusters from January to March, a decrease of about 56 per cent from the previous quarter.

Among the 24 clusters, 22 were closed in the same period.

The number of mosquito breeding habitats fell by about 36 per cent in the first quarter of 2026.

NEA had announced in March that Project Wolbachia — an effort to prevent the spread of dengue by controlling the mosquito population — will expand to five more areas in Singapore.

The programme, which will see the release of male mosquitoes carrying the Wolbachia bacteria, will be rolled out to Bukit Panjang, Little India, Pioneer, Toa Payoh and Ang Mo Kio between April and October.

Areas such as Bukit Batok, Tampines and Serangoon are already under the project.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com