'Fast-growing' dengue cluster with 135 cases found in Lentor; NEA intensifying vector control operations

A "fast-growing" dengue cluster with 135 cases so far has been detected in the Countryside Road/Lentor Avenue area, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Tuesday (July 7).

And with Singapore currently in the traditional peak dengue season, there are currently a total of 17 dengue clusters, of which seven are located in the Yio Chu Kang and Seletar-Serangoon area.

Just last week alone, 131 dengue cases were reported, a rise of 12 cases from the previous week, said NEA in a statement.

According to the agency's website, there have been 1,311 dengue cases in the first 26 weeks of the year.

NEA added in its statement that it is stepping up inspections and vector control operations.

For the cluster in the Countryside Road/Lentor Avenue area, multiple rounds of inspections have detected mosquito breeding in various receptacles such containers, flowerpot plates and bins. In all, 86 breeding habitats were found, of which 69 were in homes, 15 in common areas and two at construction sites.

"Enforcement action will be taken against errant premises owners and relevant stakeholders found responsible for mosquito breeding," said NEA.

"Intensified vector control operations are ongoing at these clusters and surrounding areas. Efforts include spraying insecticide at residential premises and common areas, larviciding in common areas and fogging to kill adult mosquitoes," it added.

The agency added that it will continue to work closely with community partners to engage residents through house visits, community events, and social media to raise awareness of dengue prevention.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com