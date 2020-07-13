Dengue fever: NEA reports sight of hundreds of mosquito larvae wriggling in home's flower pot

Singapore is possibly facing the largest dengue outbreak in the nation's history. As such, it is more important than ever to protect our loved ones by staying vigilant and practising dengue prevention measures.

According to NEA, the weekly reported dengue cases remain high: 1,452 dengue cases were reported in the week ending July 4, 2020.

This marks the fifth consecutive week that case numbers exceed 1,000 — this means there are about 250 new infections every day.

And as of July 6, 2020, the cumulative number of dengue cases for this year exceeded 15,500.

If not curbed, it could break the unenviable record of 22,170 cases reported in 2013, the largest dengue outbreak in Singapore’s history.

The chart below reflects the steep increase in dengue cases this year as compared to the previous years.

PHOTO: Screengrab/NEA website

Despite repeated warnings and concerted efforts by NEA officers to curb the outbreak, the occurrence of mosquito breeding habitats is still far and wide.

NEA reports horrifying find

In a Detecting and removing mosquito breeding habitats and mosquito larvae or pupae are key to curbing dengue transmission.... Posted by National Environment Agency (NEA) on Thursday, July 2, 2020 , NEA shared that they have continued to discover premises with multiple mosquito breeding habitats as well as profuse mosquito breeding.

They also highlighted a particular case during a recent inspection in one of the homes.

Detecting and removing mosquito breeding habitats and mosquito larvae or pupae are key to curbing dengue transmission.... Posted by National Environment Agency (NEA) on Thursday, July 2, 2020

Inspection officers found mosquito breeding in a huge flower pot where hundreds of mosquito larvae squirmed about in it.

Mosquito breeding was also detected at residential premises located in the Clover Ave, Arnasalam Chetty Road/Kim Yam Road and Aljunied/Geylang Road dengue clusters.

According to NEA, there are 362 active dengue clusters reported as of July 6, 2020 where intensive dengue transmission is ongoing. It marks an increase of 39 clusters from the previous week.

Heavier penalties from July 15

In light of the worsening situation, households that are found breeding mosquitoes — especially repeat offenders — will face heavier penalties.

This will take effect starting July 15, 2020, in efforts to prevent further risk of dengue transmissions.

NEA reports that the traditional dengue peak season could last until October.

The NEA officers will also continue with islandwide inspections in homes, especially at dengue cluster areas, to protect the community.

The top five largest dengue clusters as of July 1, 2020 are:

Woodleigh Cl (8@Woodleigh, Blossoms @ Woodleigh, Euro-Asia Pk, Parc Mondrian) / Woodleigh Ln, Pk / Youngberg Ter (Avon Pk)

Aljunied Rd / Geylang Rd / Geylang East Ave 1 / Geylang East Ave 1 (Blk 132, 133, 134) / Geylang East Ctrl (Blk 120, 122) / Guillemard Rd / Jln Molek / Jln Suka / Lor 22, 24, 24A, 25, 25A, 26, 27, 27A, 28, 29, 30, 32 Geylang / Sims Ave

Bt Panjang Ring Rd (Blk 537, 541, 545, 609, 611, 613, 615, 619, 620) / Jelapang Rd (Blk 536, 538, 540, 542, 544) / Senja Lk (Blk 652) / Senja Rd / Senja Rd (Blk 601, 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 608, 610, 612, 614, 616, 621, 622, 624) / Woodlands Rd

Leicester Rd (Intero, One Leicester) / Meyappa Chettiar Rd (Meya Lodge,The Poiz Res) / Potong Pasir Ave 1 (Blk 101, 102, 104-109, 121-127, 129-131, 133, 146, 148) / Potong Pasir Ave 2 / Potong Pasir Ave 2 (Blk 143-145) / Potong Pasir Ave 3 (Blk 134-142)

Bournemouth Rd/ Broadrick Rd/ Clacton Rd/ Cres Rd/ Jln Nuri/ Jln Seaview/ Jln Sedap/ Margate Rd/ Mayfield Ave/ Meyer Rd/ Mountbatten Rd/ Peach Gdn/ Ramsgate Rd/ Walton Rd

How to protect your family from dengue

Follow these tips to prevent the insidious Aedes mosquito that causes dengue from breeding.

Place close attention to any mosquito breeding at home, or if you notice mosquitoes at home

Do the five-step Mozzie Wipeout and remove any stagnant water Turn the pail Tip the vase Flip the flower pot plate Loosen the hardened soil Clear the roof gutter and drains within compounds, and place Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti) insecticide inside



Spray insecticide at dark corners of your home (e.g. under the sofa and bed, behind the curtains and in the toilets)

Apply mosquito repellent or install any anti-mosquito device to help ward off mosquitoes (e.g. essential oils diffuser to repel mosquitoes)

Use mosquito screens

Opt for light-coloured clothing such as white and khaki instead of black, red or navy.

PHOTO: Gov.sg

This article was first published in theAsianparent.