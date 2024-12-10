Dents in fridge and cut blinds: Property agent warns of 'tenant from hell' at Sengkang condo

Frustrated with a "tenant from hell", local property agent Sheila Phang took to TikTok to air her grievances and warn others.

Phang, a senior associate director with PropNex, posted the video on Sunday (Dec 8), and it has already amassed over 25,000 views since.

Introducing the video, she complains about taking "more than a week to revamp the unit" after that tenant allegedly left it in complete disarray.

She pointed out in the comments section that the unit is at Riverbank @ Fernvale, a condo project located in Sengkang.

In addition to leaving the unit in a mess, Phang also showcases some of the damages made to the refrigerator and the blinds.

The metal fridge, for example, was left with multiple scratches and dents, while the blinds had been cut haphazardly.

Phang also complains about the tenant being late on rental payments, which typically only came in "up to seven to 10 days" after their due date.

"Boss bounce check lah, salary never receive, in Malaysia, not in Singapore, at work, no OTP [sic]," Phang points out, listing the various excuses given by the tenant for his late payments.

In closing, Phang warns viewers to beware of the tenant, though only revealing that he is a "Singaporean Chinese man".

AsiaOne has reached out to Phang for additional comments.

Screening tenants

Several property agents had previously shared with AsiaOne about how they screen tenants, and how landlords can protect themselves against the troublesome ones.

Bryan Sim, assistant associate manager at OrangeTee & Tie, suggested conducting regular inspections during rental periods to ensure that the unit is being maintained properly.

Alternatively, landlords can charge a higher security deposit in their tenancy agreement — from half a month to three months of rent.

"Bad tenants don’t discriminate, they could be anyone," he added.

