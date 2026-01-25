70 evacuated after fire breaks out at Depot Road HDB flat, 1 taken to hospital

Seventy people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a 12th-floor unit in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Bukit Merah on Saturday (Jan 24).

The incident happened at about 5.30pm at Block 103B Depot Road in Bukit Merah.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that the fire involved one of the rooms in a residential unit on the 12th-floor.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, black smoke was seen emitting from the affected unit. The fire was put out with two water jets.

"As a result of the fire, the rest of the unit also sustained heat and smoke damage," SCDF said in its Facebook post.

About 70 people were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

One person from the affected unit, who had evacuated before firefighters arrived, was taken to Singapore General Hospital after he felt unwell.

In an updated Facebook post just after 11pm on Saturday, Rachel Ong, who is the member of parliament for Tanjong Pagar GRC, said that she has been in touch with the affected unit's owner, adding that the town council had completed safety checks by then.

Ong wrote: "We can confirm that corridor lighting, water and electricity supply remain fully operational. Both lifts are also working normally."

"Our agencies will continue to provide close support to the affected family during this time. Our team and I will follow up with our residents residing here this coming week via house visits," she added.

[[nid:728543]]

editor@asiaone.com