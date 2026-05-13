3 men to be charged for allegedly using deregistered vehicles

Three men, aged between 56 and 62, will be charged in court between Thursday (May 14) and June 4, for their suspected involvement in using deregistered vehicles in separate cases.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the enforcement actions are part of its continued efforts to crack down on offences involving deregistered vehicles.

It added that since the January this year, 122 cases have been investigated, while a total of 55 vehicles were seized.

The first case involves a 56-year-old Singaporean man who allegedly abetted the use of deregistered vehicles, exhibited forged identification marks, and permitted the use of unlicensed and uninsured vehicles. He will be charged on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old male Singapore permanent resident and a 62-year-old Singaporean man will both face charges on June 4. They are believed to have been involved in separate cases of permitting and/or using a deregistered vehicle to cross Singapore's land checkpoints between 2024 and 2025.

The 62-year-old man is also alleged to have used a vehicle with a false identification mark, and using an unlicensed and uninsured vehicle.

Since February 27, the maximum penalties for keeping or using unregistered or deregistered vehicles have been increased.

Those found guilty of the offence can be jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $20,000, with penalties doubled for repeat offenders.

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