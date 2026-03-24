Deregistered vehicles allegedly stolen in Sungei Kadut by trio; 1 arrested by Malaysia police

A Singaporean man and two Malaysians have been accused of stealing three deregistered cars in Sungei Kadut last October and November.

The deregistered cars were sent to a Malaysian fraud syndicate for cloning, AsiaOne understands.

One of the Malaysian suspects, 39-year-old Mohd Mazuan Abdullah, was nabbed by Malaysian police during an operation between March 12 and 15 which targeted a vehicle cloning syndicate.

Of the 12 vehicles seized in the operation, four are believed to have been stolen in Singapore, reported the New Straits Times.

Mohd Mazuan, who was wanted by the Singapore Police Force, was handed over to local authorities on March 16.

On Tuesday (March 24), he was charged in relation to three cases of motor vehicle thefts in the Sungei Kadut area.

He is alleged to have committed the thefts with 53-year-old Singaporean Terry Toh Kwang Huat and 30-year-old compatriot Abdullah Abbas Mohd Arba Ai, according to court documents.

The deregistered vehicles which were stolen are: a Toyota Camry valued at about $4,500, a BMW 116 valued at about $1,000, and a red Toyota Altis valued at about $3,400.

Toh and Abdullah Abbas were earlier charged in court over the alleged vehicle thefts.

As part of investigations, Mohd Mazuan was brought back on Monday (March 23) to one of the crime scenes — a scrap yard — where he and his co-accused had allegedly stolen the Toyota Altis.

@asiaone Mohd Mazuan Bin Abdullah, a 39-year-old Malaysian, was handed over to the Singapore Police Force by Malaysian police over his alleged involvement in stealing deregistered cars and smuggling them to a vehicle cloning syndicate in Malaysia. He was brought back to the scene of his alleged crime on Monday (March 23) afternoon. #sgnews #Singapore #Police #Crime #Car #Malaysia ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

He arrived in a police car at about 3.10pm and was escorted around by investigators, answering questions along the way.

According to the owner of the premises, the Toyota Altis had been parked outside before it was stolen.

For the theft of a motor vehicle, offenders can be jailed for up to seven years and fined. They may also have their driver's licence disqualified.

Mohd Mazuan will return to court on March 31.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com