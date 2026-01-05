MOE will continue to 'recalibrate and rethink' how teachers work: Desmond Lee

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will continue to "listen and act" on feedback from teachers said Minister for Education Desmond Lee on Monday (Jan 5).

"We are making headway in recalibrating what teachers do and rethinking how teachers work. This includes implementing recommendations from the Reimagining the Teaching Profession Taskforce," said Lee in a video post on social media to welcome educators back on the first day of the new school year.

School leaders have identified key priorities and are working to streamline programmes and simplify administrative processes, he added.

Among the measures to support teachers is the use of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce time spent on administrative tasks. For instance, the collection of consent forms and medical certificates is now done online.

Administrative teams from schools have also started to take over procurement duties from teachers.

In his video, Lee also encouraged teachers to be familiar with AI tools such as HeyTalia, which helps draft messages to parents.

Meanwhile, the Authoring Co-pilot and Learning Assistant help with planning and conducting lessons respectively.

These tools are intended to complement measures introduced earlier, such as flexible work arrangements and school-home partnership guidelines to minimise parent-staff communication after school hours.

Acknowledging that there is "more to do", Lee said MOE will continue to work with school leaders to strengthen the support ecosystem.

"I want to assure you that we will continue to listen and act, and we are committed to support."

