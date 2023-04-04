'Despicable thief': Resident calls out woman for stealing plant items outside her Ang Mo Kio flat

A woman was caught on video taking plant items from outside an Ang Mo Kio resident's home in the wee hours of Friday morning (March 31).

Stomp contributor JY shared footage showing the woman outside her home taken at about 4.30am.

"I would like to share how this despicable thief spent about 13 minutes stealing the fleshy parts of succulent plants, a succulent plant in a pot and miniature figurines from my home," she said.

"This thief had plucked many of the fleshy leaves.

"My mum is devastated to see her plants destroyed by this thief.

"She spent so much time and effort caring for her plants.

"To all plant lovers, beware.

"It is a shame we can't put nice things outside for all to enjoy."

When asked if she had made a police report JY said that she did not.

"I decided to give the thief another chance," she said.

"But I've put up a notice outside my home in case the thief decides to visit us again.

"Hopefully, it will deter her from making the same mistake again."

PHOTO: Stomp

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.