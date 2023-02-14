Despite NEA enforcement, man witnesses drinks bag thrown down HDB block

It is 2023 and high-rise littering remains a problem in Singapore.

Stomp contributor M was at the foot of Block 120 Pending Road in Bukit Panjang on Feb 8 at 1.40pm when someone threw something down from the block.

"When I shouted, 'Hey!' I think I heard some uncles speaking in Hokkien," said the Stomp contributor.

He shared a photo of what he found on the ground: a plastic bag with some brown liquid, a plastic straw and a few pieces of ice.

It looked like someone threw away an unfinished bag of teh peng.

PHOTO: Stomp

"And I can tell this was not the first time," said the Stomp contributor, who also shared a photo of a National Environment Agency signboard chained onto a lamp post.

The signboard said: "Enforcement in progress. One high-rise littering captured at this area. We thank the community for your support."

Printed in smaller print at the bottom: "Investigation is on-going. The offender faces a court fine of up to $10,000."

You would think that would be enough to stop people.

