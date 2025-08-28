Detention, suspension and caning: Schools to adopt tougher policies for vape-related offences, says Desmond Lee

Students caught for vaping and substance abuse will risk detention, suspension, and even caning from Sept 1 when new legislation surrounding e-vaporisers and etomidate abuse kicks in, said Education Minister Desmond Lee.

At a joint press conference on Thursday (Aug 28), Lee said that the Ministry of Education (MOE) will be issuing a stricter framework to guide schools on possible disciplinary actions for vape-related offences.

"The Ministry of Education takes a firm stand against vaping by students in our schools as well as our institutes of higher learning (IHLs)," said Lee, adding that MOE will stipulate baseline, school-based and institution-based disciplinary measures on top of the penalties imposed by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Under the new framework, schools may adjust the conduct grade of the student offender and enforce rehabilitative measures, such as counselling.

Student offenders will also face possible detention, suspension and/or caning.

At institutes of higher learning, students may also face a withdrawal of privileges such as leadership opportunities and scholarships, eviction from student accommodation, and even suspension or dismissal for repeat offenders.

MOE is also working with HSA to empower and train designated staff members in schools and IHLs under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, Lee said.

The ministry will also be amplifying its education and outreach efforts to ensure that students are aware of the risks involved in vaping.

Schools will provide preventive education through compulsory modules, as well as mandatory orientation modules and outreach talks.

"Our institutes of higher learning also work with parents and peer leaders by sharing anti-vaping resources and information on behaviours to watch for, to provide more support to students and encourage peer-led responsibility," said Lee.

One such platform is Parent Hub, where parents can find resources and relevant information on how to initiate conversations with their children on vaping.

'A chance to turn over a new leaf': Ong Ye Kung

On Thursday, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said that more than half of vape users, and over 80 per cent of etomidate users, are under 30 years old.

With a majority of etomidate abusers "being largely young and probably ignorant", Ong believes that they are "different from hardcore drug abusers", and that they may be more open to giving up vaping and substance abuse.

The young demographic spurred a key feature of the new enforcement model for abusers of etomidate — the rapid escalation of penalties.

"When an abuser is first caught, other than a fine, MOH will come in to require them to attend a rehabilitation programme. This is in lieu of tougher penalties under the law," he added.

The rehabilitation programme gives abusers "a chance to turn over a new leaf and put etomidate behind him or her for good", Ong said, adding that penalties will "escalate rapidly" if an abuser re-offends.

For example, second-time offenders will be arrested under the Misuse of Drugs act (MDA) and face stricter supervision for six months, including drug testing and rehabilitation.

"Let's protect (young) lives from being destroyed by vapes, or etomidate vapes. At the same time, (let's not) inadvertently destroy a large number of lives because of very tough penalties. We'll give them that chance, but if they don't seize that chance, tough penalties will still come in," Ong said.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/. To surrender devices, without penalty: Locate the nearest vape disposal bin near you at https://www.hsa.gov.sg/tobacco-regulation/bin-vapes. For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

