Devotee in stable condition after falling into fire pit while fulfilling vows: HEB and temple

The Sri Mariamman Temple in Chinatown.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Clara Chong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A devotee tripped and fell into a fire pit while fulfilling his vows on Sunday (Oct 20) at the Sri Mariamman Temple in Chinatown, the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) and the temple said on Tuesday.

As many as seven rescuers quickly attended to the devotee and a medical team rushed him to the Singapore General Hospital.

The devotee is in stable condition. The temple management has also visited him in hospital and will continue to monitor his progress, the board and the temple said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Two people who helped him also suffered injuries during the incident, and they are recovering well, HEB and the temple said.

More details were not immediately available and HEB said it wanted to respect the privacy of the devotee.

"Our prayers are with him and his family... We wish to thank all who provided much needed support to ensure the devotee received medical attention as soon as possible," said HEB and the temple.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

