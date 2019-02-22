Did you win? Here are results of $13.6m Toto Hongbao draw

SINGAPORE - The winning numbers of the Toto Hongbao draw on Friday (Feb 22) are out.

They are: 05, 08, 14, 16, 34, 39. The additional number is 23.

The $13.6 million draw was (one of) the largest Toto pools in recent history. The previous record for a Toto Hongbao draw was $13.9 million for the 2016 edition.

Earlier this week, Singaporeans were seen forming long lines outside Singapore Pools outlet in hope of striking the Toto jackpot. Betting hours were also extended to 9pm on Friday to accommodate the bumper draw.

There have been no single winners for the Toto Hongbao draw in the last four years.

Last year, the $12 million prize was split between two entries, while four punters each won more than $3 million in 2017.

Last month, a Toto ticket bought at FairPrice Changi Business Park Hypermarket yielded the largest amount won by a single person since 2014, when the Toto game was updated to its current format.

The punter won the Group 1 cascade draw prize of $9,731,377.

To play Toto, punters pick at least six numbers between 1 and 49.

Each draw yields six winning numbers and an additional number, and punters are guaranteed a cash prize if at least three of their chosen numbers are included in the six winning ones.

To win the jackpot (Group 1 prize), all six chosen numbers must match the winning ones. The jackpot can be shared among multiple winners.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.