'This is a difficult decision': Mediacorp cuts 93 jobs amid shifts in media landscape

Mediacorp will be retrenching 93 staff members as part of its efforts to adapt to the rapidly evolving media landscape.

This number accounts for slightly over 3 per cent of the company’s total workforce.

Mediacorp announced on Monday (Sept 1) that the retrenchments are "to better align its operations amid ongoing economic and commercial uncertainty".

While the company did not specify which departments are affected, they said that the retrenchment is part of an organisation-wide exercise.

Affected employees, meanwhile, have been given until the end of September to apply for alternative roles within the company.

Those who are unsuccessful in securing alternative placement by the end of this period will ceased to be employed after Sept 30.

Affected staff will receive a severance package consisting of one month's salary for each year of service, capped at 25 months or $250,000, depending on their length of service, current salary, and seniority.

"This is a difficult decision and one not taken lightly," said Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng, reported CNA.

"We are deeply grateful to our colleagues for their contributions, and our priority at this point is to ensure that those affected are supported with care, humility, and dignity during this transition."

SUBE to support affected employees

In a media statement released on September 1, the Singapore Union of Broadcasting Employees (SUBE) stated that it had been informed in advance by Mediacorp about the staffing changes.

SUBE added that during Mediacorp's retrenchment exercise, union representatives will be onsite to support affected workers and union members.

The union is also working with NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) to connect affected individuals—both Singaporeans and Permanent Residents—with job matching services, career coaching, and skills upgrading advisory.

