'Difficult' Primary 6 Chinese oral passage leaves netizens puzzled

If there’s one thing about Singaporeans, it’s that we love a good challenge.

A Chinese oral passage has been making its rounds on the internet as of late, presenting the perfect opportunity to do so.

In a My wife nearly slap me today because i tried to take Primary 6 oral exam and of course my chinese is 西北好 今日事今日毕. knn 的难 Posted by Joseph Kwa on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 on Aug 19, Joseph Kwa shared what seems like a copy of a PSLE-level Chinese oral passage from an assessment book.

My wife nearly slap me today because i tried to take Primary 6 oral exam and of course my chinese is 西北好 今日事今日毕. knn 的难 Posted by Joseph Kwa on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Kwa wrote that he attempted the “Primary 6 oral exam” and that his command of the Chinese language is si peh ho (very good in Hokkien).

It was implied sarcastically of course, as Kwa said he found the passage incredibly difficult. And in particular, he found the quote of renowned scientist Benjamin Franklin in the passage especially difficult.

Here is a clearer view of the passage, if you (or your child) would like to attempt to read it aloud:

PHOTO: Facebook/Joseph Kwa PHOTO: Facebook/Joseph Kwa A Facebook user, Eugune Lim, included the English translation in the comments to help readers understand the context of the story: The passage essentially centres on Benjamin Franklin and his maxim, “Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.” It tells the story of a farmer who greatly admired Franklin, and thus decided to pay him a visit. Before leaving, the farmer requests some words of wisdom from Franklin. The latter bestows upon him the phrase, “Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.” Upon returning home, the farmer discovers that his family has harvested the wheat for the day, although the loot has yet to be kept in the house.

His family says, “We’ve been working for more than 10 hours, and we’re very tired.”

Recalling what Franklin told him, the farmer repeats the maxim to his family.

The same night, a thunderstorm visits.

The farmer is glad that they have harvested the wheat.

Mixed sentiments from netizens

Kwa’s post has since garnered over 1,500 shares as of the time of writing.

Many flocked to the comments section to tag their family and friends in a bid to test their proficiency in Mandarin— in the name of good fun.

PHOTO: FacebookPHOTO: Facebook

It proved to be tricky for many, with some struggling to even get past the first three words from the passage.

PHOTO: FacebookPHOTO: Facebook

Others managed to breeze through it, however.

PHOTO: Facebook

PHOTO: Facebook

The assessment also brought about chuckles, as it enabled Facebook users such as Sufenia, to affirm that her command of the language “isn’t so bad after all”.

PHOTO: Facebook

This article was first published in theAsianparent.