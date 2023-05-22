Diner calls out 'busy' Tai Wah Pork Noodle staff for having breakfast and ignoring customers

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

For this Tai Wah Pork Noodle stall employee, having her breakfast seems to take priority over all.

In a video posted on Sunday (May 21), a TikTok user Alexchan151 shared his frustrating experience when he was out buying his breakfast at around 8am.

Left unattended at the Tai Wah Pork Noodle stall, this disgruntled customer spotted the stall's employee seated nearby having her meal and apparently ignoring her customers. Her back was also facing the stall.

The angry diner can be heard throughout the video, calling her out by repeatedly voicing out his unhappiness of not being served.

"Tai Wah's boss and daughter, where are you? The coffee shop is filled with people, everyone is queuing, yet not a single employee is managing the stall," said the frustrated diner loudly in his video.

He added in Hokkien that the staff was slowly having her breakfast despite it being peak hour at that time.

Despite being aware of the diner's rant, the employee was seemingly unbothered by the situation as she proceeded to return her plate upon finishing her meal and then headed to a nearby toilet.

He didn't indicate the location of this coffee shop.

The diner said he left after 15 minutes without buying from the stall.

He also mentioned in the video caption that he has heard from other diners at the coffee shop that it was the employee's last day on the job.

Some netizens agree with the diner's frustration, with one commenting that her salary was probably not enough thus explaining her carefree attitude towards her customers.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

However, some netizens called out the diner for being unreasonable towards the employee.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

AsiaOne has reached out to Tai Wah Pork Noodle for comment.

