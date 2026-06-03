'Brainless': Diner calls out cyclists for hogging hawker centre seats with bikes

A diner has voiced his frustration after seeing bicycles placed beside tables at a hawker centre where a group of cyclists had visited.

In a post on Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Monday (June 1), the diner claimed that the group occupied additional seating areas by placing their bicycles next to those tables.

"This group of cyclists is not only dining at the hawker centre but also hogging other seats by putting their bicycles inside, preventing others from using the tables. Young and energetic, but brainless," wrote the poster.

According to the post, the incident is believed to have taken place at Margaret Drive Hawker Centre.

Under the comments section, several netizens raised concerns over the use of bicycles within hawker centres while others defended the cyclists' actions.

"Classic inconsiderate act regardless of whether the hawker centre is full or empty. Bicycles are not meant to be inside hawker centres. Brainless act," wrote one user.

"I was there this morning, their bikes were initially all parked outside (and) were only brought in when there was a sudden downpour. The few bikes were inside for only about 15 minutes and did not affect anyone," commented another.

Another netizen suggested that clearer guidelines may be needed, saying: "National Environment Agency (NEA) should put up an advisory note for cyclists. It's just common courtesy to respect other diners and establishments."

AsiaOne has reached out to the NEA and the poster for more information.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com