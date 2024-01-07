Diner says $2.70 economic rice with tau pok and bittergourd is 'too expensive'

With the increase in food costs and GST, one would expect a price increase when dining out.

One particular diner however, was not too happy about the amount he had to pay for a plate of economic rice.

A man named Chris complained about his meal at Broadway Coffeeshop in Yishun on Jan 4, where he was charged $2.70 for two dishes - tau pok (tofu puffs) and bittergourd - along with rice.

He told Stomp: "This is not my first time at the stall. I patronised it two years ago and the price should be $2.20, not $2.70. This is too expensive.

"One piece of tau pok should be only $0.50, not $1. Would you pay $1 for tau pok? A whole packet costs only $1.40."

He clarified that the rice cost 70 cents, while the tau pok and bittergourd were $1 each.

When asked if he questioned the stall about the price, Chris responded: "Yes, they said price increase."

Some commenters, however, felt the price was "quite reasonable".

"Even a school canteen would sell that for more than $2.70," noted another.

He was not the only diner upset over the perceived high prices for their meal, with two other raising similar grievances over social media.

One diner highlighted his bad experience at a nasi padang stall in Giant Tampines' food court.

Facebook user Darren Rash claimed he was charged $12.50 for a chicken thigh with gravy, vegetables, brinjal and a fish cake sambal dish in a post made to the Complaint Singapore page on Jan 5.

He broke down the price of the meal and highlighted that the $6.50 chicken thigh was "small" but cost the "price of a meal."

He wrote: "The store never revealed the prices and proceeded to charge me that price, without discussion. Please do not patronise this stall."

On Jan 4, user Jon Lum Uchiha also shared how he'd bought nasi padang from a stall in Paya Lebar Square's Cantine food court and was shocked when his bill totalled $17.20.

"I feel like I just got scammed," Lum wrote. "Banned the nasi padang store at this place."

His dish comprised one egg, two vegetable dishes, a serving of peanuts with anchovies, rice and a large chicken thigh.

He clarified in the comments section that the chicken cost $6.50 and a serving of fried nuts was $2.

"I can already eat a nice big mala hotpot for two people with this price," he added.

