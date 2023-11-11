Diner at Toa Payoh food court puzzled by $7.20 'cai fan', says stall staff labelled chicken cutlet as 'fish'

A diner at a food court was left incensed after a staff member at a stall selling cai fan allegedly charged the chicken cutlet in his dish as fish.

Taking to Facebook on Thursday (Nov 9), Lee Dayong asked if it was normal that his economical rice at Koufu's HDB Hub outlet would cost $7.20.

The dish in question consisted of rice with a serving of bean sprouts, beancurd skin and chicken cutlet, he wrote in the post.

"What's more, when I asked the cashier why my receipt had 'fish', she said it's for the chicken cutlet," Lee said, adding that $4 for such a "small piece" is "bordering [on] daylight robbery".

"But even if it's justifiable, how can the cashier anyhow key in 'fish' when there's no fish?"

A photo of the receipt showed that Lee had paid an additional $4 for a fish dish - on top of the $3.20 for one meat and vegetable.

"The whole receipt is just rubbish. How am I to know if they charged me correctly based on it?" the diner said.

The Facebook post has since garnered more than 50 comments and 110 reactions.

In the comments, several netizens said Lee should have "walked away".

"Let these operators know they cannot take consumers for a ride," one said, while another felt that $7.20 for cai fan is too expensive.

One netizen came up with a theory behind the bizarre receipt.

"Bean curd skin is meat? Chicken cutlet is fish?" he quipped.

AsiaOne has contacted Lee for more information and Koufu for comment.

Hash brown labelled as 'fish filet'

On Oct 15, a diner at another Koufu food court was left perplexed after a nasi padang stall charged her a serving of hash brown at $2.20 and labelled it as 'fish filet'.

User Wingardium Leviosa wrote about her experience ordering nasi padang at Koufu food court at Singapore General Hospital.

"$8 for 1 meat and 2 potatoes sides. Isn't hash brown a potato? But she charged me under fish filet," the diner said, adding that the hawker told her that the hash brown is a meat item.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Koufu said that the hash brown is an item the nasi padang stall sells out of the menu. Hence, a point of sale (POS) key was not created for this item.

ALSO READ: 'Broccoli is a meat': Diner flabbergasted by $6.70 receipt for economy rice at Nex food court

