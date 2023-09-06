Diner upset by 'unacceptable' bento order copies President Halimah in complaint email to restaurant

A customer was so outraged with the bento that he bought from Greendot that he sent a complaint email to the restaurant chain, its chief executive officer (CEO), Stomp and Singapore president Halimah Yacob.

Stomp contributor Z had ordered a $6.90 Bento Light Meal from the vegetarian restaurant's Northpoint City outlet on August 28, at around 1.22pm.

He shared a photo of his receipt and the meal, which consisted of white rice with cabbage and long beans.

In an email titled 'Complaint', Z wrote: "I ordered a bento. I picked three vegetables but was only given two vegetables. I only found out when I reached home.

"This is unacceptable. The portion size is already very small and I am still given one less vegetable.

"I will boycott Greendot brands and never buy (from them) again. Expensive and dishonest seller."

The August 28 email was sent to Greendot, Greendot Group, Greendot's CEO Fu Yong Hong, President Halimah Yacob and Stomp.

Greendot replied to everyone in the same email thread the following day (Aug 29).

It said: "Hi Z,

"Thank you for reaching out to us. Please kindly note that our bento light comes with two dishes instead of three dishes, you may kindly refer to the image attached.

"For three dishes, you may kindly select our Signature Bentos series.

"As for the portion size, thank you for your feedback. You may request for a slightly bigger portion over the counter (as we encourage minimising food wastage too) if you like.

"Hope the above clarifies, thank you."

ALSO READ: 'Be wary guys': Woman warns after paying $8 for two ice cream from pushcart ice cream uncle in Tampines

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.