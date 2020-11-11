Diners flee for cover after concrete slab smashes through awning at Chai Chee eatery

Patrons of Khan Saab Prata shop in Chai Chee had their meal interrupted when a concrete slab came smashing through the eatery's awning yesterday morning (Nov 10).

In a video shared on Facebook, shattered pieces of the slab were seen strewn across the floor, while two large pieces, each roughly the size of a clenched fist, lay on the ground, just next to a chair.

concrete slab fell down from top level of hdb flat at Chai Chee Drive Blk 55. Khan Saab prata shop. Housing & Development Board Please do take actions. Posted by Shah Ismail on Monday, November 9, 2020

The uploader included a photo of the shop's awning, pointing out where slab had left a hole.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Two diners had been sitting outdoors, beneath the awning, when the incident occurred, the eatery's owner told Lianhe Wanbao. Upon realising the slab had fallen from above, the two immediately scrambled for cover within the eatery.

A staff member reportedly called the police for assistance afterwards.

The owner added: "Had it not been for the cover, the diners sitting outside could have been hit."

According to the Chinese evening daily's reporter, the slab fell from the ceiling of the 12th floor. The steel bars within the walls were exposed, while several other parts of the ceiling showed signs of water seepage, the reporter noted.

In response to media queries, Marine Parade Town Council said the area has been cordoned off for residents' safety.

Engineers have also been dispatched to investigate the cause of the incident, as well as to conduct a check on the exterior of the building.

The town council will carry out the necessary repair work in accordance with the engineers' recommendations, they added.

