Diners horrified after 'U-shaped white stuff' turns out to be '50 to 100 worms' in Seng Kee mee sua

Stomp contributor Wang and her friends were dining at Seng Kee Black Chicken Herbal Soup last Friday night (Aug 16) when they discovered many "U-shaped white stuff" in their mee sua.

The group of five, who visited the Changi Road eatery at around 9pm, were shocked when they realised that the foreign objects in their food were actually worms.

In a video that she sent to Stomp, white worms can be seen floating in a bowl of mee sua soup.

Wang recounted: "One of my friends noticed many U-shaped white stuff in his soup when he had eaten about half the portion.

"He asked us if it was just his bowl that had it or if it was the same for everyone else.

"After some debate, we realised that all of us had the same stuff in our individual bowls.

"Still in disbelief thinking that it might just be part of the soup broth, we picked up a few spoonfuls to scrutinise before we realised that the U-shaped particles had eyes and legs."