Some stalls at new Sembawang hawker centre charging up to 80 cents for takeaway containers. Here's why

A Sembawang resident surnamed Jiang was all excited to visit the new Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre on the day of its opening on Saturday (Dec 17).

After all, this long-awaited hawker centre is the first such facility in Sembawang in about 30 years.

Having made the trip there, the 42-year-old shared that she wanted to dine at the hawker centre but couldn't find any available seats, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Disappointed, she decided to take away her food only to be told that the container will cost her an extra 50 cents.

"I assume that the takeaway costs at hawker centre at most range from 20 to 30 cents and didn't expect it to be 50 cents," said Jiang, adding that she would bring her own container the next time.

It seems Jiang wasn't the only one caught by surprise by the high takeaway charges, with one Korean hawker stall charging 80 cents for a container, Shin Min reported.

An employee at that stall shared how a customer "left immediately" upon hearing the 80 cents charge, and their takeaway charges had affected their business.

A check by the Chinese daily showed that the takeaway container charges at that hawker centre ranges from 20 cents to 80 cents.

Some diners who were interviewed also balked at some of the takeaway charges, remarking that they'll either dine in or bring along their own containers in the future.

One diner surnamed Cai said that she believed the high charges would invariably drive customers away.

Why so expensive?

A ban mian stall owner surnamed Lee told Shin Min that the hawkers are required to use biodegradable takeaway containers, with each costing about 50 cents.

The 27-year-old added that he decide to absorb part of the container costs to keep their takeaway charges at 30 cents instead.

Chen Zhuo Yi, the executive director of Canopy Hawkers, explained to Shin Min that "the objective of using biodegradable containers is to make the hawker centre more environmentally friendly".

Canopy Hawkers is the managing company of Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre.

"We are now working on bulk purchase with the supplier to keep the cost low for hawkers. Same as the hawkers, we would like to see a reduction in cost."

Chen also hopes that the initiative started by Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre started can serve as an example for other hawker centres to follow.

Reduce use of disposables

Based on National Environment Agency's data, there were about 200,000 tonnes of disposables generated in 2020, consisting of food and beverage containers, tableware and utensils.

At this rate, Singapore's only landfill, Semakau Landfill, will be fully filled by 2035.

To tackle the issue, individuals as well as businesses are encourage to play their part, including reducing the use of disposables.

ALSO READ: Greenfluencers share tips on how to minimise plastic waste from food deliveries and takeaways

celest.tham@asiaone.com