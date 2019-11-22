Diners scolded by Bedok drink stall assistant for not ordering from him, NEA looking into alleged touting

PHOTO: Stomp
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp

The National Environment Agency (NEA) is looking into alleged touting at Kaki Bukit 511 Market And Food Centre following feedback that patrons were supposedly harassed and scolded by drink stall assistants there.

Stomp contributor Petrina said she had brought friends from overseas to visit the hawker centre, located along Bedok North Street 3, a few months ago.

The place was packed but the group eventually managed to find a table.

However, what was supposed to be an enjoyable dinner turned out to be a less-than-pleasant experience for Petrina and her friends.

The Stomp contributor recounted: "After we found a table, we were told by one of the drink stall assistants that we had to order drinks from them as that area was their 'territory'.

"Throughout our dinner, we were approached countless times by several different drink stall assistants, which we found very irritating.

"Despite our constant refusal, we eventually gave in just so that they would stop pestering us.

"The ridiculous part was that we were scolded and shouted by the person who claimed that it was his 'territory', as we did not buy the drinks from him, but from another stall.

"This really ruined everyone's mood. How were we supposed to know which drink stall assistants belonged to which stall?"

"I also noticed some drink stalls using unopened beer bottles and beer mugs to 'reserve' tables for their regular customers, who were not even present.

"As this hawker is open to the public, I believe the table should be on a first come first serve basis."

Petrina said that her observations at the hawker centre left a "very bad" impression on the group, prompting them to write in to the NEA.

However, when they recently visited the hawker centre again, they noted that "nothing has changed".

She added: "As there have been no improvements, we decided to alert Stomp."

Petrina, who hopes to spread awareness about her experience, said that such practices "should not be tolerated" and called for action to be taken "to improve our local hawker experience".

Responding to a Stomp query, the NEA said it received anonymous feedback on alleged touting at the hawker centre and is looking into it.

An NEA spokesman added: "Touting is disallowed at hawker centres owned and managed by the government. Feedback from members of the public or stallholders about touting at hawker centres will be investigated.

"Stallholders and stall assistants who are found touting and harassing customers could have their stall tenancies terminated."

More about
NEA (National Environment Agency) hawker centres Food and Drinks

TRENDING

Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit
Hotel room in Japan priced at $1.25 a night if guests consent to livestream their stay
Hotel room in Japan costs $1.25 a night if guests consent to this
Thai waitresses fined for serving customers in &#039;naked&#039; apron uniforms
Thai waitresses fined for serving customers in 'naked' apron uniforms
Chinese woman throws kitten, stomps on its head after pet shop denies refund request
Chinese woman throws kitten, stomps on its head after pet shop denies refund request
Chinese doctors save elderly man&#039;s life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Chinese doctors save elderly man's life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Bruce Lee&#039;s disgust for fake martial arts &#039;cowards&#039; revealed in rare phone call recording
Bruce Lee's disgust for fake martial arts 'cowards' revealed in rare phone call recording
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
It’s time for another round of cringeworthy conversations on Carousell
It’s time for another round of cringeworthy conversations on Carousell
New Creation buys Star Vista for $300m: 9 things to know about the church, Pastor Prince and the mall
New Creation buys Star Vista for $300m: 9 things to know about the church, Pastor Prince and the mall
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore&#039;s stray animals dies of cancer
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore's stray animals dies of cancer

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you&#039;re a cheapo
Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you're a cheapo
This feisty Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; will hop right from your Instagram feed into your heart
This feisty Singapore 'infurrencer' will hop right from your Instagram feed into your heart
Get Frozen at Changi airport, explore Christmas villages and other free things to do in Singapore this weekend
Free things to do in Singapore this weekend
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Simplicity draws first week&#039;s winners of Total Defence logo competition
Simplicity draws first week's winners of Total Defence logo competition
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff&#039;s shoulder because she couldn&#039;t cry at home
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff's shoulder because she couldn't cry at home
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS

SERVICES