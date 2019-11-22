Diners scolded by Bedok drink stall assistant for not ordering from him, NEA looking into alleged touting

The National Environment Agency (NEA) is looking into alleged touting at Kaki Bukit 511 Market And Food Centre following feedback that patrons were supposedly harassed and scolded by drink stall assistants there.

Stomp contributor Petrina said she had brought friends from overseas to visit the hawker centre, located along Bedok North Street 3, a few months ago.

The place was packed but the group eventually managed to find a table.

However, what was supposed to be an enjoyable dinner turned out to be a less-than-pleasant experience for Petrina and her friends.

The Stomp contributor recounted: "After we found a table, we were told by one of the drink stall assistants that we had to order drinks from them as that area was their 'territory'.

"Throughout our dinner, we were approached countless times by several different drink stall assistants, which we found very irritating.

"Despite our constant refusal, we eventually gave in just so that they would stop pestering us.

"The ridiculous part was that we were scolded and shouted by the person who claimed that it was his 'territory', as we did not buy the drinks from him, but from another stall.

"This really ruined everyone's mood. How were we supposed to know which drink stall assistants belonged to which stall?"

"I also noticed some drink stalls using unopened beer bottles and beer mugs to 'reserve' tables for their regular customers, who were not even present.

"As this hawker is open to the public, I believe the table should be on a first come first serve basis."

Petrina said that her observations at the hawker centre left a "very bad" impression on the group, prompting them to write in to the NEA.