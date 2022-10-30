Diners shocked by $91 bill for 2 plates of kailan at Chinese restaurant in Vivocity

$91 for two plates of kailan? Talk about sticker shock.

One family could not believe their eyes when they received their food bill, only to find out that they were charged more than $90 for two plates of Hong Kong kailan.

A customer surnamed Lin told Shin Min Daily News that he had gone to Vivocity's Crystal Jade Pavillion for some dim sum with family and friends during the Deepavali public holiday last Monday (Oct 24).

The group comprised six or seven adults and two children, said Lin.

"We ordered a plate of Hong Kong kailan fried in oyster sauce. The service staff suggested a large portion based on our group size. We only realised later that the two large plates cost $91.20 before tax, so each plate was $45.60," said Lin.

According to the receipt shown to Shin Min Daily News, it was the most expensive item ordered, with the total bill coming up to $397.65.

Taken aback by the price, Lin sought verification from the service staff who confirmed that the price was correct.

He told the Chinese evening daily that he only knew that the price of a regular portion of Hong Kong kailan meant for two or three persons was $22.80, leaving him perplexed as to how a large plate could come up to more than double the price.

Lin shared that he is also in the F&B business and would notice the price of food items.

"I understand that prices of vegetables have been increasing, but I still got a shock when I received the bill. If the staff had told me the price of a large portion is double the price of a regular portion, I would have ordered two regular portions instead."

Restaurant apologises

According to Lin, a staff member from Crystal Jade Pavillion had apologised in an email reply to his complaint that he was not informed of the price of the Hong Kong kailan when he ordered.

In the email seen by Shin Min Daily News, the restaurant shared that the dish is usually calculated on a per head basis but stated that the server should not have gone ahead with the order without informing diners of the price.

The email went on to explain that as a member of the dinner party was a regular guest, the server had ordered a large portion based on the guest's dining habits.

In their apology, the staff stated that the server should not have done so and that in future, they would "remind the team that they have to confirm the portions ordered for large groups" so as to prevent any unhappiness or miscommunication.

Hong Kong kailan usually more expensive

Restaurant operators interviewed by the Chinese evening daily acknowledged that Hong Kong kailan is typically more expensive than other varieties of vegetables.

A manager at Dragon Phoenix restaurant shared that the process of preparing Hong Kong kailan is more laborious and it is a dish that's usually only available at mid- to high-end restaurants.

Other costs factored into the price include transportation, condiments, dishwashing and cleaning. Prices would also depend on the brand and location of the restaurant, said the manager.

Confirming that the dish is usually priced on a per head basis, a spokesperson from Imperial Herbal restaurant, surnamed Wang, added that it is not unusual for a large portion meant for six or seven diners to be double the price of a small plate.

Wang added that if customers are unclear about the price, they have to make the enquiry before ordering and should not be embarrassed to do.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Wang stated that diners are usually not informed about the pricing of dishes at Imperial Herbal as the prices for all portion sizes are indicated clearly on their menu.

However, he added that when it comes to seasonal dishes where prices are not stated, regular customers at their restaurant would typically not enquire about how much they cost.

According to Dragon Phoenix's manager, informing diners about the price of dishes is not the practice at their restaurant as well, explaining that it might come off as offensive or unintentionally cause embarrassment to some guests, especially if they are the ones hosting the banquet.

