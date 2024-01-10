Diners 'super turned off' by dirty and mouldy food trays at hawker centre in Bedok

It wasn't a sight that'd whet someone's appetite.

Dirty and mouldy trays at Kaki Bukit 511 Market & Food Centre recently led some diners to raise concerns about food safety and hygiene.

Taking to Facebook on Jan 5, Amy Sim shared a photo of a stained tray, urging for measures to be taken to improve the situation.

"I love hawker food! But every time I see the tray… super turned off," she wrote. "Wished something is done [sic]."

In the comments section, Sim said that the trays were "so greasy that even the plate/bowl can slide on them" and cautioned others to "never ever put utensils" on the trays.

Several netizens chimed in, saying that the dirty trays at some hawker centres were smelly too.

"Bacteria builds up and so does the smell," commented one Facebook user.

A Shin Min Daily News reporter who visited the food centre noticed pieces of rubbish on the ground and noted that the trays looked worn out.

Nearly half of the trays had obvious stains or traces of mould.

A 73-year-old diner surnamed Yan told the Chinese evening daily that the hygiene of the food centre has always been poor, and the condition of the trays is most worrying.

"Not only does the dirty trays affect our appetite, but it also carries the risk of infection. This is a food safety issue," said Yan.

Another diner, surnamed Chen, called for the management to investigate the situation.

"Our food are placed on the trays, it's really disgusting if the trays are dirty and smelly.

"This won't stop me from patronising the food centre, but I hope improvements can be made," he said.

Stains cannot be wiped off: Cleaner

Some hawkers operating at the food centre also expressed worry that their business would be affected.

Wu, who runs a drinks stall, told Shin Min that she had reported this problem to the management, but has not seen any improvements.

"Many customers have complained to us, and I'm afraid that we will eventually lose our customers," she said.

According to one stall owner, the trays are shared among the hawker stalls. Cleaners would collect and clean them.

A cleaner, who declined to be named, told the Chinese evening daily that they have insufficient manpower.

While they try their best to clean the trays, the cleaners do not have time to meticulously clean the trays when busy, she explained.

"I wipe the trays thoroughly every time. It's not because we are slacking off, but the grime is persistent," said the cleaner.

The chairman of the hawker centre association said that he had not received feedback regarding the matter, but emphasised that he would pay close attention to hygiene issues.

"I will communicate with the contractor and try my hardest to create a better dining environment for patrons."

