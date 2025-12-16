Company director to be charged with misappropriating over $400k intended for condo maintenance fees

A company director will be charged in court on Wednesday (Dec 17) over her alleged involvement in cases of criminal breach of trust by agent and forgery-related offences.

In a statement on Tuesday (Dec 16), the police said that the 55-year-old woman is suspected to have misappropriated over $400,000 in maintenance fees paid by residents of four condominiums.

The acts were uncovered following a series of reports made between April 2021 and May 2024.

According to the police, the woman's company was the appointed managing agent (MA) of the four condominiums.

Under the Building Maintenance and Strata Management Act (BMSMA), the MA assists the management council of a development in the day-to-day running of the estate. This may include handling the monthly maintenance fees from residents.

Contrary to the established procedure for residents to issue cheques to the bank accounts of the respective condominium's Management Corporate Strata Title, the woman offered alternative modes of payments to residents.

These include paying in cash to her or making transfers to the bank account of her company as the managing agent.

The company director is alleged to have misappropriated more than $400,000 in maintenance fees paid by residents between 2017 and 2024.

She also allegedly falsified invoices, forged bank documents and audited financial statements to conceal her misappropriation.

If found guilty of the offence of criminal breach of trust as agent, the woman may be jailed for up to 20 years and fined.

The offence of forgery and falsification of accounts both carry penalties of up to 10 years' jail and/or a fine.

