Director, store manager of e-bike firm to be charged for illegal PMD modifications

The director and store manager of a e-bike company in Yishun will be charged in court on Thursday (March 19) for allegedly providing illegal modification services on a Personal Mobility Device (PMD).

In a statement on Wednesday (March 18), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said both are from YY E-Bike Pte Ltd, and will be charged with one count of allegedly modifying a PMD by fitting an additional battery to the device.

An enforcement operation at the company's premises in October 2025 uncovered a PMD that had been illegally modified with additional batteries as part of the shop's operations. Two other non-compliant devices were also found.

Investigations revealed that the modifications rendered the PMDs unsafe and non-compliant for use on public paths. Following the probe, three active mobility devices (AMDs) were seized.

YY E-Bike was also investigated in 2022 for displaying non-compliant devices for sale.

Individuals convicted of illegally modifying a PMD may face a fine of up to $20,000, imprisonment for up to 24 months, or both, while companies or other entities may be fined up to $40,000.

90 retailer offences recorded in 2025: LTA

In 2025, about 90 offences involving retailers were recorded, including the sale of non-compliant AMDs, said the LTA, adding that from June 1, it will be an offence to keep non-UL2272 certified e-scooters.

Under current regulations, motorised PMDs must comply with UL2272 standards, while pedal-assist bicycles must meet EN15194 standards.

"Devices must pass safety tests, particularly of their electrical systems, before they can be imported and used in Singapore," said LTA.

It emphasised that non-compliant AMDs pose serious fire risks, noting that 49 such fires were reported in 2025, down from 67 in 2024.

"Common illegal modifications include replacing electrical parts, such as batteries or motor hubs, with third-party components. These modifications void safety certifications and significantly increase the risk of fire," it added.

LTA advised users to replace components only with original parts and to avoid unauthorised modifications.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com