Dirty car triggered his coughing, says man who got booted out from Grab ride

A man recently posted a TikTok video about his "bloody bad" experience with his Grab driver who allegedly booted him out of the car over what seemed like a pretty innocuous act – his coughing.

Passenger Rizman Saleh uploaded the video last Sunday (Oct 9) showing the condition of his Grab ride, explaining that he was coughing inside the vehicle because the driver's car was filthy.

"See, so dirty! Of course we cough la, this kind of condition car [sic]," Rizman remarked in the 33-second clip.

Speaking to AsiaOne about the incident, the 50-year-old unit manager said he had booked the ride from Tampines, and were supposed to alight at City Plaza along Geylang Road.

"He told me that he was sensitive to coughing in a very rude manner," said Rizman, who replied that he could not help it as the car was "dusty and dirty".

Rizman added that he had his mask on during the ride.

Mask-wearing while onboard private-hire vehicles has been optional since Aug 29.

"He wasn't happy and he demand[ed] that I alight. He stopped [the car], stalled the engine and went out of the leaving my family and myself inside."

As a result of the confrontation with their driver, Rizman claimed he was "late for [his] nephew's wedding."

He also claimed that the driver had indicated on the app that he completed the trip despite booting him out of the car halfway through.

Stranded outside Bedok Reservoir MRT station, Rizman eventually flagged down a cab to get to his destination.

He also told AsiaOne that he has filed a complaint with Grab and has requested for a refund, although he has yet to receive a response from the ride-hailing company.

Several netizens on Rizman's side agreed that the driver's car was filthy.

Some suggested that the driver might have been smoking inside the vehicle prior to the journey, based on the residue on the carpet.

One netizen opined that the driver should have winded down the windows if he was sensitive to Rizman's coughing, instead of stopping the car entirely and kicking him out.

AsiaOne has reached out to Grab for comment.

Just last month, a man also took to social media to call out his Grab driver for refusing to take him to the hospital after he suffered some minor abrasions.

The man, Enzo Sean, said: "He saw my abrasions and in his snobbish rudeness told me not to get into his car because he doesn't take injured riders to hospital and asked me to call an ambulance instead."

According to Sean, the driver also claimed that he wasn't allowed to pick up injured passengers.

However, netizens seemed to take the driver's side, citing that it was fair for him to reject an injured passenger.

"To be fair, I wouldn't want someone's blood in my personal car," a netizen said.

