Dirty dog? Driver slammed online after travelling with pet in BlueSG car

Dogs are known for their love for the outdoors, and many owners often drive them around the island with their cars.

But owning a car in Singapore is not cheap, so some pay a premium for pet-friendly transport services such as GrabPet or private taxis to ferry their fur kids.

One driver sparked debate online on Sunday (Oct 11) after she was spotted taking her dog out on an unusual ride — a BlueSG car.

In a video shared on Facebook, the woman and her male passenger were seen parking the electric car at a BlueSG station and exiting with a pet dog in tow.

While the vehicle is part of a local car-sharing service, other users may not share their love of dogs.

This was seen in a caption that accompanied the clip: "Bringing their smelly and dirty dog in and dirtying shared car. Irresponsible!"

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

While some Facebook users questioned whether it is okay to have a pet onboard on shared vehicles, others took issue with the post that implied that the dog had dirtied the car.

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

A netizen also raised concerns about cleanliness in the vehicle, explaining that dog dander and saliva may trigger allergic reactions in some users.

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

According to BlueSG's frequently asked questions page, pets are not allowed in the car.

AsiaOne has reached out to the company for comment.

