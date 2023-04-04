Dirty mattresses, bugs in the fridge: Property agent shares footage of 'worst' flat handover

When accompanying a buyer to collect their house keys from the previous owner of a HDB flat, one property agent was aghast when she found that the Tampines unit had been left in disarray.

Peeved that the flat had been left in such a terrible condition, the agent, Desiree Leung took to TikTok on Monday (March 3) to rant about what she described as the 'worst handover' she had ever seen.

According to her, handover day meant that the seller was supposed to have cleared all movable furniture from the flat before passing the unit over to the buyer.

Her TikTok video showed quite a number of miscellaneous items strewn around the vacated unit including a torn sofa and dirty mattresses.

Leung also claimed in the video that the sellers told her: "I leave my furniture for them, buyer can use."

She also uncovered more horrors in the kitchen, which she described as the "worst" part.

Pots and pans belonging to the sellers were still lying about, and there were even bugs flying out of the fridge.

Utterly disgusted, Leung wrote in the video's caption that she handed the keys back to the seller on the spot, who promised to get rid of the clutter within the next two days.

"One or two movable items can close one eye la but all these adding up, [it's] at least 10 items. Isn't it common sense to clear out the movable items?" Leung questioned.

Over in the comments, netizens shared Leung's dissatisfaction towards the inconsiderate sellers, with some also relating horror handover stories of their own.

Replying to some netizens, Leung said that the seller was also granted a three-month extension of stay prior to the handover.

According to the Ministry of National Development, a temporary extension of stay of up to three months may be granted between flat sellers and buyers, subject to HDB's approval.

At the handover, sellers must deliver the flat to the buyers in a physical condition that both parties have agreed on.

In addition, the sellers must allow the buyers to conduct a final inspection of the flat on or before the legal completion date of the transaction.

