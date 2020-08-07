Disappearing act: GrabFood rider stuck with 27 packets of chicken rice and no one to foot the bill

No one likes getting ghosted, least of all the tireless food delivery riders who are simply trying to do their jobs.

Fortunately, the errant GrabFood user who went dark after ordering 27 packets of chicken rice in the wee hours of Thursday (Aug 6) has been banned from the platform, Grab confirmed.

The incident came to light after the rider's friend, identified only as Chua, posted in the private Facebook group GrabFood Delivery Rider Singapore on his behalf, Must Share News reported.

According to Chua, his friend had been asked to deliver the bulk order, which was to be paid in cash, to Block 703, Yishun Avenue 5.

But when his friend arrived at about 1am, the customer, who had not provided a unit number, was uncontactable.

His friend ended up being stuck with the bags of unclaimed food, Chua said.

Grab said it is aware of the incident and has banned the user from its platform. It also urged all users to treat each other with respect and kindness.

Reports on the incident sparked a discussion among netizens on Grab's cash payment option, with some arguing that it should be scrapped or subject to additional verification.

However, some also argued in favour of cash payment, pointing out that some elderly may not have credit cards.

Grab's website states that the cash payment option is only available for orders below $50.

However, that has not stopped delivery personnel from getting the short end of the stick.

Just this week, a GrabFood deliveryman resorted to calling the cops on a group of teens who had allegedly attempted to evade payment on a cash-on-delivery pizza order.

