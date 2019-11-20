Disbarred lawyer who stole from HK hotel room in 2008 reinstated after 11-year hiatus

SINGAPORE - A former partner at one of Singapore's largest law firms, who was disbarred after he was convicted of stealing from a Hong Kong hotel room, was reinstated as a lawyer on Tuesday (Nov19), after a hiatus for the past 11 years.

In allowing Mr Choy Chee Yean to practise law again, the Court of Three Judges said it was satisfied that he has been fully rehabilitated and that a sufficient length of time has elapsed between his disbarment and reinstatement application.

Before he was struck off the rolls in 2010, Mr Choy voluntarily stopped practising for two years.

The court also noted that Mr Choy's act of dishonesty was an exceptional case, given that it was a one-off offence while he was suffering from major depressive disorder and under psychological stress at home and at work.

"A second chance ought to be offered to those who are genuine in their contrition," said Judge of Appeal Andrew Phang.

Mr Choy's reinstatement came with several conditions - sought by the Law Society and the Attorney-General's Chambers - to prevent any potential lapses.

He cannot take on the position of a partner, director or sole proprietor of a law firm for a year. Measures are also in place to ensure his mental and emotional stability and to safeguard clients' money.

My Choy was called to the Bar in Singapore in 1993 and in Hong Kong in 2001.