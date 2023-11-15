'Disgusted': Woman spots 5 rats munching on vegetables at Bukit Panjang market, warns other shoppers

'Business' was booming for one stall at Bangkit Market on Sunday (Nov 14), even when it was close to midnight.

In a TikTok video shared by Vaiiii1, it showed rats munching on vegetables at the market along Bangkit Road near Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Wednesday, the woman, who declined to reveal her name, said that she saw five squealing rodents scurrying around the unattended stall at around 11pm.

Vaiiii1 added she observed the rats having their supper there for about 20 minutes.

"I'm definitely disgusted. People actually don't know this happens and they may unknowingly buy the vegetables and suffer the consequences," she said.

"Especially in Singapore where we pride ourselves to be a clean nation and yet these kind of things still persist."

Vaiiii1's video has garnered over 50,000 views.

In the comments, several netizens said that the stall owner has a reputation for his unhygienic practices.

"This shop has been there for long.Some of his items are rotten and not fresh.He seems to take up alot of space to put his goods in the evening," one said.

"This stall came up on the news before. They used insecticide to spray on their vegetables," another added.

One netizen defended the stall owner, and said that he is just running the business to make ends meet.

AsiaOne has contacted Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council for comment.

