'Disgusting and unhygienic': Punggol resident plagued by pigeons nesting and defecating outside his home

A resident in Punggol has been crying foul over some unwanted guests outside his home.

The man, surnamed Guo, told Shin Min Daily News that pigeons have been nesting at the aircon vent outside his eighth floor unit at Block 208B Punggol Place for several years now.

These pigeons have built their nest on the ledge, and have even laid eggs there, said Guo.

The 64-year-old mechanic claimed that the problem has gotten more serious as of late, as his 'guests' have been defecating around the area, causing an unbearable stench.

"When you open the windows every day, there are bird droppings everywhere. It's not just unsightly, but it's disgusting and unhygienic," lamented the resident.

Apart from the stench, Guo added that the bird droppings also attract insects, which have entered his home.

To deter the insects, Guo has resorted to putting fly traps on his windows.

When a reporter from Shin Min visited Guo's home, two pigeons were spotted on the ledge. One seemed to be keeping watch as the other nested over the eggs.

Controlling pigeon population in Singapore

According to a Straits Times article in 2023, Singapore uses a range of methods to control the pigeon population in the country.

This is managed by the National Parks Board (NParks) and town councils, said Ryan Lee, NParks' former group director of wildlife management.

Some of these methods include bird netting, relocation, and poisoning.

Pest control companies also employ other strategies to remove pigeons from urban areas, such as bird point deterrents.

These are spikes positioned to prevent birds from roosting at certain areas.

Another method would be the use of bird-gel repellent, which is a non-toxic gel which creates an uncomfortable surface that discourages birds from landing.

