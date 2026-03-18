'Disheartening': Bukit Batok resident files police report after home garden gets destroyed

A man was left shocked after returning to his Bukit Batok home to find his plants in disarray, with pots toppled and soil scattered across the corridor.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Wednesday (March 18), the man, who wished to be known only as Luo, said the incident happened when he had gone out on Saturday (March 14).

"It was around 2pm when I got home that I noticed my plants had toppled. At first, I thought it was the wind, but I soon realised the plants had been ripped out of their pots, with soil scattered all over the corridor," said the 42-year-old retail investor.

Luo added that he also noticed deep scratches and dents on his front door, which he believes were caused by objects such as rocks or tiles being thrown at it.

He has since filed a police report and estimates that repairing the door and buying new plants will cost around $1,500.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

While clearing up the mess, which took about three hours, Luo said he also discovered that several pairs of sandals and shoes were missing. He later found them on the first floor of his flat. He lives on the third floor.

"Gardening requires dedication, time, and resources, and to see that effort callously destroyed is disheartening," said Luo, who has been caring for the plants since 2019.

"These plants were very meaningful and therapeutic for me. They all hold sentimental value and have been a source of comfort for me following my divorce."

Previous owners allegedly owed $130k

When asked if he had noticed any suspicious activity in his neighbourhood, Luo told AsiaOne that he maintains good relations with his neighbours and never had any issues.

"I have no idea who would do this. I've never had any conflict with anyone here," he said.

But he said he had received a letter of demand in November 2025 addressed to the unit's previous owners, concerning a sum of RM400,000 (S$130,35O).

Luo shared that the incident would not deter him from continuing to care for his plants.

"I have never experienced this before, and there is really not much I can do. My conscience is clear and I will continue to place my plants outside because I do not have any disputes with my neighbours," he said.

"I have also installed a doorbell camera outside my home so that I don't have to worry when I'm away and fear that something like this could happen again."

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com