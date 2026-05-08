'Really disappointing': Disney Adventure cruise from Singapore cancelled due to mechanical issues

A four-night Disney Adventure voyage scheduled to set sail from Singapore on Thursday (May 7) was cancelled a day later because of "mechanical issues".

Passengers on board the cruise took to social media to share the disappointing news on Friday afternoon.

According to posts made on a Reddit community centred around the Disney Cruise Line, the vessel had purportedly suffered an engine issue and was being repaired.

"After embarking the cruise yesterday, we were informed by the captain that the cruise is having some technical issues and engineers are working and that we will set sail soon," one Redditor wrote on Friday.

"Today at approximately 2pm Singapore time, the captain announced that they are cancelling the adventure... It's really disappointing especially if vacationing with kids."

The vessel remained docked overnight at its homeport, the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

A passenger from Hong Kong, surnamed Huang, told the Chinese publication she had flown in specially for the cruise.

She said facilities were open, except for the Disney merchandise shops.

The roller coaster was temporarily closed for a period of time, she added.

But it was in operation when a Zaobao reporter visited the cruise centre on Friday morning.

"I am personally disappointed with Disney Cruise Line as there was no explanation given to passengers about what happened," Huang claimed.

A user on social media platform Threads said in a post after 2pm on Friday that all guests have been asked to disembark from the vessel.

In a letter which passengers reportedly received, Disney Cruise Line apologised to passengers and said a full refund of the cruise fare and any unused services would be automatically provided.

Guests will get 50 per cent off future sailings, and a complimentary one-night hotel stay would also be provided

The cruise operator will also cover potential associated flight change fees and up to US$500 (S$630) per stateroom for incidentals, the letter stated.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com