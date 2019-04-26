Dispenser meter continues running after customer stops pumping petrol at Upper Serangoon station: Caltex investigating

The affected fuel dispenser has been put under maintenance.

A Caltex fuel dispenser has been put under maintenance after a customer reported the meter continued running even after he had stopped pumping petrol into his motorbike's fuel tank, Chevron Singapore said in a statement to Stomp.

They are investigating the matter.

Several Stomp contributors alerted Stomp to a video taken by the customer at a Caltex petrol station at Upper Serangoon on Wednesday (Apr 24).

In the video, the customer records the meter running even when he had stopped filling his vehicle's tank with petrol.

He warns others to "be careful" of the issue.

The video ends after a woman believed to be the station's manager arrives to see what the problem is.

In response to a Stomp media query, a Chevron spokesman said that the affected fuel dispenser has been put under maintenance and other dispensers at the station were found to have no issues.

She added that other Caltex service stations are being checked as well as a precautionary measure.

Here is the statement in full:

"Customer satisfaction and ensuring accuracy of our station equipment are top priorities for us at Caltex.

"In this case, on April 24, a customer alerted us to this issue with a fuel dispenser at the service station at Upper Serangoon.

"A technician visited the site on the same day, and the related hardware is under maintenance.

"The other dispensers at the station were also inspected and no other issues were found.

"We are continuing to investigate this matter and as a precautionary measure, we are conducting verifications at all our Caltex service stations in Singapore.

"We greatly appreciate hearing about any concerns so that we can address them right away.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and thank you for your patience."