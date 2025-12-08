'Do the right thing': Chinese temple in Balestier urges return of stolen Tiger God statue

A Tiger God statue made of clay was stolen at a Chinese temple in Balestier on Saturday (Dec 6) shortly past midnight.

Calling the theft “disrespectful to the deity”, Rochore Tua Pek Kong Temple on 249 Balestier Road urged the culprit to “do the right thing”.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the temple wrote that closed-circuit television footage captured an elderly man loitering around the altar for about 30 minutes till 12.15am on Dec 6.

The statue, one of seven in the temple, pays tribute to the Tiger Deity who is believed to protect people against evil spirits.

“We sincerely appeal to the person involved to return the statue immediately and in its original condition”, they said, adding that the statue “belongs to the community”.

“Failing which, we will resort to legal action and press criminal charges.”

AsiaOne has contacted Rochore Tua Pek Kong and the police for more information.

