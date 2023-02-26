Do you know her? Woman seeks long-lost half-sister as elderly dad keeps asking for her

The last time she saw her half-sister was in 1997 at Parkway Parade.

Now Stomp contributor Jasmine is looking for her as their father has been asking to see his other daughter.

"My father is 78 years and in a nursing home. I hope to find his loving daughter before anything happens to him," she told Stomp.

"He has a total of five children. He is an irresponsible person and nobody wants to visit him. I'm only treating this as helping a lonely person. Otherwise, I also don't want to visit him.

"My father and I are not in a good relationship. My parents divorced and we didn't keep in contact.

"In 2014, I received a call from Changi General Hospital that he was in A&E. He had a stroke and it was quite serious."

Jasmine tried to find her half-sister then by contacting the Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, which published their story on Sept 1, 2014.

"Unfortunately, no news," said the Stomp contributor.

Jasmine was born five months before her half-sister in 1971.

"I have three brothers and was very happy she moved in with us when we were 12 years old," recounted the Stomp contributor. "She stayed for only less than half a year before she left.

"I only know her Chinese name, Guo Yuebin."

The Stomp contributor has one photo of the two of them together, which was taken when they were 18.

"I'm the one wearing white shorts. I'm very tall and she is very short," Jasmine recalled fondly.

When she was 26, she ran into her half-sister in a lift at Parkway Parade.

"She told me she was married to a Japanese guy," said the Stomp contributor, who never saw her half-sister again.

"I never thought of looking for her till my father kept asking for her.

"Last Sunday, I went to visit my father and realised his eyesight was not so clear. That was why I decided to help him look for my half-sis in case anything happens.

"Life is so unpredictable."

If you are Guo Yuebin or have any information about her, kindly contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

