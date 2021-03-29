'Do you know who my mum is?' Man, 25, yells as he resists arrest at River Valley

A man's emotional outburst on March 25 in River Valley ended with him in handcuffs.

In a video clip circulating on social media last week, he was seen shouting at a woman who was seated at a taxi stand along River Valley Road.

As a police officer tried to speak to them individually to understand the situation, the man taunted him in Mandarin: "Do you know how to be a policeman? Want me to teach you how to be one?"

He ignored the officer's attempts at mediation and continued to yell at the woman who claimed that he had strangled her.

The man denied that he had hurt her, and accused her of hitting him and getting him into trouble.

At one point, the man got so agitated that he slapped himself in the face several times before banging his head on a notice board as well as the empty seat on the bench she was sitting on.

Urging him to calm down, the officer tried to pull the man away but he turned back and slapped the woman's face.

This prompted the police officer and his colleague to restrain the man.

In another clip, the man was seen asking the officers to let go of him. When they didn't, he struggled to break free of their hold and yelled: "Do you know who my mum is?"

With the help of a passer-by, the officers pinned the man to the ground and apprehended him.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they arrested a 25-year-old man at 3B River Valley Road that night for public nuisance. Investigations are ongoing.

