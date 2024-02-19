'Do this at your own house!' Woman heckles and shouts at lion dance troupe in Plaza Singapura

Lion dance performances at shopping malls are not unheard of, especially during the Chinese New Year season.

But a shopper at a local mall was having none of it and proceeded to shout at and heckle members of the troupe at Plaza Singapura, in videos shared on Singapore Incidents Instagram page last Saturday (Feb 17).

In a clip posted of the incident, a woman wearing a blue jacket can be seen yelling at the lion dance troupe while they were performing outside swimwear retail store Sun Paradise, which is located on the third floor of the mall.

Standing at the front of the crowd, the woman can be heard in the video telling them to stop.

The performers then abruptly ended their performance and walked away from the woman to avoid any trouble.

As they left, the woman shouted: "Do this at your own house!"

Another clip of the incident posted online shows the woman yelling at the lion dance troupe even after they left.

In the video, a passer-by can be seen trying to speak to the woman but she told him: "Go away".

Witnesses said that the woman was initially enjoying the performance but she suddenly became agitated and started to cause a ruckus, according to Singapore Uncensored site.

It is not clear what sparked off the woman's rage, but she was visibly unhappy at the lion dance troupe.

Garnering some 530,000 views and 500 comments, the video caught the attention of many online.

Netizens were outraged by the woman's aggressive behaviour towards the performers.

But the woman's outburst also had some Instagram users worrying about her mental health.

AsiaOne has reached out to Plaza Singapura for comment.

