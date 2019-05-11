Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex

A doctor is on trial for allegedly beating up his then-girlfriend in his bedroom after she refused to have sex with him.

Clarence Teo Shun Jie, 35, had allegedly assaulted Ms Rachel Lim En Hui, 27, so violently that she suffered multiple facial fractures. Police officers had to break down his door to rescue her.

Teo, who works as a locum, is claiming trial to causing grievous hurt to Ms Lim and wrongfully confining her in his bedroom on Aug 27, 2017.

On the first day of the trial yesterday at the State Courts, Deputy Public Prosecutors April Phang and Amanda Sum read their opening statement where they said Teo's father had called the police at around 4am that day.

He said there was a dispute in his home in Redhill Close.

Teo and Ms Lim had met over the dating application, Coffee Meets Bagel, in early 2017.

PHOTO: The New Paper

Ms Lim, who took the stand yesterday, said they started dating immediately. She then found out that he was an alcohol abuser.

She claimed Teo would get angry when he asked her about her past relationships.

In a police report read out in court, Teo had allegedly punched Ms Lim in March 2017.

They were in his flat when he suddenly brought up her past relationships and he punched her multiple times, but he apologised to her the next day.