Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital

SINGAPORE - A doctor specialising in anaesthesiology, who is the director of a clinic called The Pain Specialist in Mount Elizabeth Hospital, appeared in a district court on Friday (Feb 7) after he allegedly molested a woman multiple times in the building.

A search on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority 's website reveals that the alleged offender, Yeo Sow Nam, is also the director of several organisations, including the College of Anaesthesiologists, Singapore.

Another online search for registered healthcare professionals in Singapore reveals that he is still practising.

On Friday, the 51-year-old Singaporean was charged with four counts of molestation, with all the cases allegedly involving the same 32-year-old woman.

It was not mentioned if she was his patient or colleague. She cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

He is accused of committing these offences on the 12th storey of Mount Elizabeth Hospital near Orchard Road in the evening of Oct 9, 2017.

According to court documents, Yeo is said to have performed acts such as gripping the woman's breasts with his hands and kissing her on the head.