Doctor dies 1 week after contracting pneumonia; had beaten ovarian cancer 3 years ago

Three years after beating cancer, a senior physician suffered a serious bout of pneumonia that left her hospitalised.

Dr Emily Pwee died last Friday (Oct 17) aged 54, according to an obituary.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News at her funeral wake, her husband, Jimmy Teo, an associate professor who heads the National University Hospital's department of nephrology, said Dr Pwee developed a fever and cough on Oct 10.

Thinking that it was a simple case of the flu, she remained at home to rest and recover, but her condition worsened after the weekend.

"We went to the hospital and learnt that it was pneumonia. Unexpectedly, she passed four days after being admitted," said Assoc Prof Teo.

He also told the Chinese publication that his wife was an ovarian cancer survivor and remembered her as easy-going and caring.

"She was down-to-earth and very gentle; even when she was angry, she wouldn't raise her voice and scold others," he described.

Dr Pwee was a general practitioner at Raffles Medical Group and had over 25 years of experience, according to her profile published on the healthcare provider's website.

The senior physician leaves behind three children, her obituary states.

Assoc Prof Teo added that his wife was devoted to their children and family.

Since her cancer diagnosis, he started to lessen his workload and took up more opportunities that would let him travel with his wife.

Doling out advice, he told Shin Min that one should cherish the time spent with family.

"When your loved ones really leave, then we won't have so many regrets."

[[nid:714227]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com