'Thank you for trying': Doctor shares heartfelt exchange with wife of passenger who died on SIA Milan-bound flight

A passenger on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Singapore to Milan lost consciousness after take-off and died despite efforts to resuscitate him.

Dr Desmond Wai, who was on SIA flight SQ378 from Singapore to Milan on Nov 5, shared with 8world how he heard an announcement asking if there were any doctors available to assist with a medical emergency two hours after takeoff.

The gastroenterologist and hepatologist posted a video on TikTok on Thursday (Nov 6) night recounting the incident.

"Some passenger stopped breathing on the plane," he recounted. "They woke me up at 2am [and] asked me to help. So from 2am to 2.30am we did [cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)] and failed."

He said that he, along with two other doctors, went to the rear of the cabin to provide assistance and found a middle-aged man lying unconscious on the floor.

The man had no pulse, and when the crew's use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) failed, the three doctors took turns performing CPR.

The deceased was a terminal cancer patient, and his wife was also on the plane at the time, reported 8world.

"The three of us felt there was no point continuing. [His] pupils were dilated, there was no spontaneous heartbeat or movement and his heart had stopped," said Dr Wai.

Dr Wai also revealed that the deceased's wife approached him after the incident.

"The wife of the deceased came to me in tears, and she said, 'Thank you, doctor for trying'," he said.

"That was the most touching moment."

AsiaOne has reached out to SIA and Dr Wai for comments.

