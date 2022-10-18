'Does it look like I work at a coffeeshop?' Influencer Nicole Choo dresses in 'lepak' outfit, gets mistaken for beer lady

Grabbing a meal at a kopitiam in Singapore is typically a super casual affair where one could turn up in pyjamas and nobody would even bat an eyelid.

But for content creator Nicole Choo, however, her chosen attire led to a slightly embarrassing case of mistaken identity.

In a video posted to her Instagram and TikTok accounts on Monday (Oct 17), Choo shared: "Today I decided to wear lepak" — referring to her "relaxed" look for the day — explaining that she was headed to the dentist and a kopitiam after that, and thus saw no need to dress up.

She showed her OOTD which she was still in — a brown halter-neck cropped top with a pair of mid-thigh black athletic shorts. Choo was also bare-faced and had her hair pulled up in a messy bun.

The content creator went on to describe how she was sitting beside the drinks stall with her dad when a customer came up to her and stated casually, "One Tiger beer please".

"I was shook," Choo expressed, wide-eyed at the memory.

But as if to prove his point, Choo put on a fanny pack — the accessory de rigueur for beer promoters here — for the camera while asking, "Does it look like I work in a coffeeshop?"

Lest one might think the fanny pack is to blame for the false impression, Choo shared in the comments that she wasn't even wearing the fanny pack at that time.

Beaten but evidently not broken, Choo swiftly got into character and does an impromptu skit of a beer promoter at work. She even admitted, "Apparently it seems like it, I look like a beer lady".

"The guy that asked me for the beer I hope he sees this video."

Choo, who is also in the F&B business of sorts, made sure to clarify in the caption to the video, however, that there is "nothing wrong with working there (as a beer promoter)".

"I'm just flabbergasted cuz I was the chosen one and I was eating like a normal person would," she wrote.

In a reply to a comment on the video, Choo shared that she was "speechless" at that point while her dad replied to the customer, telling him "Boss behind", possibly referring to the owner of the drinks stall near them.

To other comments which shared the customer's perspective, Choo good-naturedly agreed he was not wrong.

