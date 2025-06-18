'Does your gun have bullets?' Malaysian man tries to touch auxiliary officer's weapon at Woodlands Checkpoint, gets jail

A Malaysian man has been sentenced to jail after he attempted to touch an auxiliary officer's gun at Woodlands Checkpoint, according to Lianhe Zaobao on Tuesday (June 17).

Fazli (transliterated), an SMRT bus driver at the time, had approached an auxiliary officer at Woodlands Checkpoint's bus area around 3.50pm recently.

The 28-year-old Malaysian tried to speak to the officer in Malay, which the officer couldn't understand, the Chinese publication reported.

Fazli then asked in English: "Does your gun have bullets?"

He then reached for the officer's weapon, prompting the auxiliary officer to use both hands to protect the gun, preventing Fazli from touching it.

The officer also called for assistance and a second auxiliary officer arrived to help. But Fazli attempted to reach for the second officer's weapon as well in an episode that was captured on security camera footage.

Fazli was arrested and charged on two counts of using criminal force to voluntarily obstruct a public servant in the discharge of their duty.

On Monday, Fazli pleaded guilty to one count, with the judge taking the second count into consideration prior to making the judgement.

Fazli has since been sentenced to six weeks' imprisonment.

According to the penal code, a person who voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his duties can be punished with imprisonment up to six months, or fined a maximum of $2,500, or both.

